AN ENTERPRISE park which has created more than 120 jobs on site has welcomed a raft of new occupiers.

Malton Enterprise Park has welcomed businesses from a wide range of sectors. Between them, they have taken a combined total of 27,500 sq ft on the site.

They include Snug Campers, Neu-Era and J S Graphixx, while two well-established Malton businesses, Direct Imaging and Parnabys, are moving in shortly.

Sean Harrison, of Harrison Developments LLP, the owners and developers of Malton Enterprise Park, said: “These new deals are a vindication of the substantial investment we have made in our park.

“More than 120 new and sustainable jobs have been created on site, which makes us very proud. The wide variety of successful businesses here is also an indication of the strength of the economy in Ryedale.

“But the new deals are only part of the story. We have a further 119,000 sq ft of quality employment land at the park, available on a design and build basis. We will build speculatively and can either sell or lease the new units.

“These units will be single or two-storey commercial buildings which will be designed with maximum flexibility to allow a range of uses, including light industrial research, offices, general industrial and retail, trade and warehousing. Sizes range from 1,000 sq ft to100,000 sq ft,” said Sue Sean.

Occupiers already on site include Toolstation, Screwfix, Aquapoint and JMP Packaging.

Adrian Tolhurst, of Direct Imaging, said: “When I first saw Malton Enterprise Park and how it has developed so quickly, I thought it would be great if one day we could move our HQ there.Our current premises in Malton have done us proud for eight years, so if we were to move, we had to have the perfect unit in the perfect location. This is it.

"Having met up with Sean Harrison, I could also see how passionate he was about the site, which also gave me real confidence.

“The move to MEP will allow us better marketing opportunities as our property is situated on the site entrance and has road side visibility with good signage opportunities.

"The site is also situated amongst some of our local clients and provides great access to main roads for our distribution department."

Direct Imaging offers a variety of services and products ranging from stationery, furniture, IT and print copiers. Its new premises will include retail, offices, storage and a recycling centre.

Andrew McBeath, who markets the site, said: “The Malton Enterprise Park is one of North Yorkshire’s most sought-after business addresses. It is excellently located between the A64 and town centre and, whilst it forms part of York Road Industrial Estate, it stands apart in terms of the quality of the infrastructure and buildings.

“A variety of occupiers have been attracted to MEP including online clothes and home accessory retailers, national trade counters, commercial water cooler suppliers and an interior artwork producer. Two of the most high-profile occupiers are a food wholesaler’s and a food packaging company."