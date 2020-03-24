THE owner of a York hair salon says she is 'truly heartbroken' after having to close it down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Emma Rawson has posted an emotional message in the window of Bonito Hair in Fishergate, which has shut until further notice.

She said: "In my 14 years of owning Bonito Hair, I've never felt so scared of losing what I love so much, but I'll do my very best to come back stronger than ever."

"I am truly heartbroken but it's the right decision to make. We feel for the safety of our team, our families and you, our clients."

She said that over the years, she hadn't just gained clients but also friends. "The support I've been given over the last few weeks I am grateful for.

"Myself, Shirley Peace Boyse, Claire Frankland, Sophie Fennell and Tracey Mcdonald would like to thank you all very much for your continued support. We love you all and we will see you all very soon."

Emma told The Press she had spent hours on the phone, trying to resolve problems caused by ongoing costs with no income coming in, with the attitude of her bank being crucial.