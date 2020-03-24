How many of us have stood in the supermarket aisle pondering which can of soup to put in the basket?
A new food box scheme could make that a thing of the past.
Morrisons' new scheme gives customers two choices: vegetarian or meat.
The £35 food parcels can be ordered online and will be delivered by DPD.
Morrisons says the boxes contain £30-worth of groceries – with an extra £5 delivery charge on top – and will feed two adults for a week.
What’s in the box?
The typical vegetarian box might include:
- Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
- Milk
- Dairy products such as butter and cheese
- Bread
- Rice and pasta
- Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
- Vegetarian proteins
- Essential household items
The meat-eaters’ box should include:
- Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
- Milk
- Dairy products such as butter and cheese
- Bread
- Rice and pasta
- Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat
- Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
- Fresh meat such as chicken or beef
- Essential household items
