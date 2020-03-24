How many of us have stood in the supermarket aisle pondering which can of soup to put in the basket?

A new food box scheme could make that a thing of the past. 

Morrisons' new scheme gives customers two choices: vegetarian or meat.

The £35 food parcels can be ordered online and will be delivered by DPD.

Morrisons says the boxes contain £30-worth of groceries – with an extra £5 delivery charge on top – and will feed two adults for a week.

What’s in the box?

The typical vegetarian box might include:

  • Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
  • Milk
  • Dairy products such as butter and cheese
  • Bread
  • Rice and pasta
  • Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
  • Vegetarian proteins
  • Essential household items

The meat-eaters’ box should include:

  • Canned baked beans, soup and pasta sauce
  • Milk
  • Dairy products such as butter and cheese
  • Bread
  • Rice and pasta
  • Meat products, such as sausage, bacon and cooked meat
  • Vegetables, such as potatoes, carrots and onions
  • Fresh meat such as chicken or beef
  • Essential household items

