TIPS have been closed – and people are being urged not to create extra waste by carrying out DIY at their homes.

North Yorkshire County Council has shut all its household waste recycling centres with immediate effect – following the Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday about the latest measures to tackle coronavirus.

A spokesman for the authority said bin and recycling collections are NOT affected.

They added that, while it is tempting to do DIY projects while following the government’s advice to stay at home, they urged people to avoid creating unnecessary waste until tips can reopen.

North Yorkshire County Council runs the household waste recycling centres in Tadcaster, Selby, Malton and Norton and Tholthorpe.

Cllr Andrew Lee, executive member for waste management, said: “It is clear from the Prime Minister’s statement that we should all only be making essential journeys and we have therefore taken the decision to close all household waste recycling centres in North Yorkshire to help reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread.

“We will of course continually review that position and we will reopen them at the earliest practicable opportunity.

“Please hang on to any bulky waste until the sites reopen and don’t be tempted to fly tip. Fly tipping is an offence and offenders will be prosecuted.”

During the coronavirus outbreak, any used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths should be placed inside two bin bags securely tied up and kept separate from other rubbish. These bags should be placed outside for at least 72 hours before being put in the rubbish bin for collection.

City of York Council has not yet confirmed if the household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Towthorpe/Strensall will be closed indefinitely.