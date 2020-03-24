THE main market in the heart of York city centre is to shut for all but fresh food until further notice.
Shambles Market will be closed to all but essential fresh food traders from today, Tuesday, March 24. This is to ensure public safety and slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision by Make It York move follows updated government policy announced on Monday, March 23.
A spokesman for Make It York said: "Special provision will be made for those traders supplying fresh food, with social distancing measures put in place.
"Opening hours are set to be 10am until 5pm and any further updates will be shared on the Shambles Market Facebook and Twitter accounts.
"All measures are under continuous review, and Make It York will follow the advice given from local and national government over the coming days."
