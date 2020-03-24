BRITAIN is to be hit by an unseasonal Spring heatwave - just as millions go into coronavirus lockdown.
Forecasters say a 500 mile-wide 'Portuguese pulse' of warm air will blow in 15C highs across the UK for up to 10 days.
A weather map shows air blowing from Portugal to Britain, with highs climbing to 15C – 4C above average - by Wednesday.
The Met Office predicts mostly dry conditions for 10 days - meaning the isolated can at least enjoy some quality garden time.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment