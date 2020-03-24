RACHAEL Maskell has welcomed the lockdown announcement by the Prime Minister.

In response to the new measures, the York Central MP is pleading with everyone in York to now join her with the message #KeepHomeKeepSafe, after the total of UK coronavirus deaths reached 335 yesterday (Monday).

Last night, Boris Johnson detailed a short list of reasons why individuals can leave their homes as he ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essentials items.

He ordered people to only leave the house to shop for basic necessities “as infrequently as possible” and to perform one form of exercise a day.

Or they could seek medical help, provide care to a vulnerable person or travel to work if “absolutely necessary”, he said in a televised address from within Downing Street.

Ms Maskell said: "I have been calling for tight restrictions for some time, and therefore I welcome this step change. I know it is really tough, I am finding it tough, but we absolutely have to keep York safe. I appeal to you to stay home unless you absolutely have to go out to work in essential services only, to shop for food and medicine or to exercise alone or with the people you are living with. I want us all to come through this together.

"I thank all those who have been working in the NHS, other front line services and helping in the community. Now it is everyone’s turn to play their part in preventing the spread. We can do it in York please #KeepHomeKeepSafe.”

