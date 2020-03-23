THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has risen by four to 24.
The number of cases in the East Riding of Yorkshire area has also risen, by one to 16.
But the situation in the City of York Council area is unchanged, with ten confirmed cases, as was the situation yesterday.
The figures for 9am today, which have been released by Public Health England, do not represent the total number of cases of the virus, because people are only being tested in the most serious suspected cases.