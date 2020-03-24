SPARK:York has donated meals to hardworking NHS staff.

Last week the site launched a takeaway service, called Spark Go, to help traders and customers continue to enjoy food from the venue.

But, following stricter government advice, the team decided to close the service - and donate meals to NHS staff instead.

Tom McKenzie, co-director at Spark, said: “We took the tough decision to stop the Spark Go service until we hear some positive news from government, and we can operate safely again.

“Traders from Sloppy’s Burgers, Clucking Oinks and Rad Pizza Shop used up the last of their stock and we all got cooking on Sunday afternoon and took the food up to the hospital to deliver some food to the doctors and nurses that are working relentlessly.

"We’d just like to say a massive thanks from all of us at Spark for all of the help, urge everyone to follow the relevant advice from Government and wish everyone good health at this time.”

“If anyone has any ideas for other projects we could safely get involved in, or we can be of any help to the community, please get in touch at hello@sparkyork.org”