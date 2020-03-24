The bin men came on Monday last week. By Tuesday a rubbish bag had appeared in the alley between Siward Street and Lamel Street. By mid-week, many other bags had appeared. Presumably the students had gone home and put out their rubbish. The bags are torn open - by rats, cats or crows. Several times last year one of my neighbours had to sweep up strewn rubbish. Most student houses have at least one car. Have they not heard of Hazel Court?

The University of York provides many excellent facilities for the people of York but for those of us who live close to it there is a considerable downside: free daily car parking for staff and students and then when students go home thoughtless putting out of rubbish, a serious health hazard.