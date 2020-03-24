I would like to thank the team at Piccolino’s for their amazing generosity in sending free pizza and lasagna to the hospital on Saturday.

It was a heart warming and kind gesture in what had been a very difficult week. There has been very little good news of late but fresh delicious pizza at the end of an emergency operation was the highlight.

I will be visiting Piccolino’s with the team when they reopen.

Marco Baroni,

Consultant Surgeon,

York Hospital,

Wigginton Road, York

This virus is bringing out the best and worst in us

Are we behaving like selfish destructive devils by our recent behaviour? Panic buying, empty supermarket shelves, the thin veneer between a civilised order and the law of the jungle rapidly taking over. Are we close to martial law to enforce and to curb this madness?

Then there are angels who take your breath away.

I had a knock at my door and upon opening it, there was Julian, Izzy and Maddie from Cafe No 84 Micklegate, where my wife Joyce was recently working, until this Government clampdown.

They were delivering life preserving food parcels. Thank you Cafe No 84.

Phil Shepherdson,

Chantry Close,

Woodthorpe, York

I’m disgusted by selfish panic buying

The mentality of the people who are panic buying absolutely beggars belief.

They are nothing short of an absolute disgrace.

As far as they’re concerned, it’s all me, me, me, me, me and if anything is left over, then give that to me as well.

Mick Horsman,

Moorland Road, York

Prostate cancer group meetings cancelled...

Meetings of the York Prostate Cancer Support Group are cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19. Members with questions or requiring support contact Carolyn Bedford, Macmillan Urology CNS, or Koren Atkinson, Macmillan Urology Care-Coordinator, on 01904 725848.

Carolyn Bedford,

York Teaching Hospitals

... as is next meeting of haematology group

I have been advised to cancel the next meeting of the York Haematology Support Group on April 2, due to coronavirus. I will keep people informed when the meetings start again. Take care, stay safe, see you soon.

Carol Miller, Priors Walk, Acomb