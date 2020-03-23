YORK'S premier shopping street was almost deserted this afternoon - but for a queue of customers standing two metres apart outside Boots.
The huge pharmacy store in Coney Street has brought in a rule barring more than a dozen customers at a time to reduce the risk of anyone passing on the coronavirus.
The two-metre rule to ensure social isolation was adhered to by a patient queue of people in the street.
Elsewhere, businesses were continuing to close down as the day wore on, with only about eight - including Boots, WH Smiths, Sports Direct, Holland and Barrett, Poundland, The Entertainer and a couple of phone shops - still open by 4.30pm.
Waterstones' bookshop area - if not the cafe -had stayed open previously but a sign on the locked door this afternoon stated: "In order to help protect the wellbeing of our staff and customers, all branches of Waterstones will be closed until further notice.
"Although we understand this action may cause some inconvenience, we trust you will appreciate that we are currently living through extraordinary times."
Also closed in the street were businesses including HMV, City Screen, TKMaxx, Clintons, Card Factory, Next, Monsoon, Jessops,Office,Warehouse,Mango,Lush, The Cornish Bakery and Starbucks.