A YORK school teacher with a track record for penning YouTube sensations is back on his guitar and imporing people to stay at home in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2014 when Wolrd Cup fever was gripping the UK DiscoMisterUK otherwise known as Huntington School teachers Robin Parmiter and Ian Wilson, released "Bring it Home" to cheer on England's World Cup hopes and now Ian has put together a Coronavirus acoustic version called "Stay at Home".