A YORK MP has said she is “shocked” at the number of people who are ignoring advice on coronavirus - and pleaded with city residents to change their ways now.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, spoke out today (Monday) to warn that the UK is just two weeks behind Italy - which is now suffering "devastating levels of serious poor health and tragically deaths".

She said: “This is really important. We all have a role to play to save lives in our community. Even if you are feeling well in yourself, you could still spread the infection.

"Do not go closer than two metres to anyone else. The danger is invisible, but it is there. I have been shocked at the sheer volume of people who are ignoring this advice – don’t.

“Limiting contact, as difficult as this is as it goes against every human instinct, is the best thing you can do for someone. We may not have the levels of deaths yet, but we are just two weeks behind Italy, and unless we change our ways NOW, our hospitals will not have the capacity to treat everyone, and our mortuaries will be full. We must take this very seriously.”

Ms Maskell said she had been focused on ensuring that people are safe and people are financially secure throughout this crisis.

She said it was vital everyone socially distances themselves from each other - and takes other hygiene measures such as washing hands and catching coughs and sneezes in a tissue.

Ms Maskell, a member of the Shadow Cabinet, added: “I have made significant changes to the way that I work here in York too. I am here for you, but am having to do my work in different ways. I am still contactable via email at Rachael.Maskell.mp@parliament.uk and will be picking up phone messages regularly from 01904 623713.

“I will be running up to three surgeries a week from 1pm-8pm. I will be conducting these over the phone, so will need your phone number and preferably an outline of your situation. To book an appointment please email me."

The surgeries are Tuesdays for businesses; Wednesdays for residents; and Thursdays to pick up issues concerning health and social care.

Ms Maskell added: “If you are in need of any support, are finding isolation difficult and feeling lonely, need someone to deliver things to you or have got other issues to raise, I am always here for you. We will be signposting people to relevant organisations who are best placed to help you.

"I recognise that a lot is being asked of everyone at the moment. We must not panic, but must all play our role to make sure that York remains as safe as possible.”