THE Press is teaming up with local retailers to help ensure older and vulnerable people who are having to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic can continue to receive essential items such as bread, milk and newspapers.
One and a half million people nationwide have been told not to leave their homes for the next 12 weeks.
The newspaper believes that in these challenging times, it is important for the community to pull together and that local newsagents will want to play their part through the provision of a free home delivery service.
Fishergate News, of 32, Fishergate, York, which can be contacted on 01904 654734, Java Bar of 18, Eastholme Drive, Rawcliffe, York, which can be contacted on 01904 623020, and Reeds of 36, Market Place, Pickering, which can be contacted on 01751 474890, have already agreed to participate in the home delivery scheme.
Other retailers who wish to take part in the scheme should register by calling 01325 505287 or 07919 413825.
Participating retailers will see their name and contact details published each day in The Press free of charge for the duration of the pandemic.