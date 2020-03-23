THE York Gin shop in the city centre has temporarily closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
But following the closure of the shop, on Pavement, the company is now offering free local delivery, with strict hygiene measures and social distancing in place.
The company’s card reader is sanitised after every transaction and the delivery person maintains the recommended two-metre distance at all times.
In a statement the company said: "The York Gin shop is now closed until the crisis passes.
"Our gins and gift packs are available online at yorkgin.com. We really appreciate your support.
"We hope everyone reading this is as well as they can be. Let’s all do our best to help each other through this awful time."
The company is looking at ways to replicate the experience in the shop online.
You can keep up to date on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.