A CHAIN of sandwich shops, which has three stores in York city centre, will shut its doors in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Colin Hughes, Country Director for Subway UK, which has branches in Pavement, Feasegate and Clifford Street, has has taken the decision to authorise all franchise owners to temporarily close all their stores in the UK and Ireland, from 5pm today, Monday March 23.
Mr Hughes said: "We took this decision as we want to continue doing everything in our power to keep people safe.
"We believe closing the stores is the right thing to do. By supporting social distancing, we can help protect not just our loyal guests, dedicated Franchise Owners and Sandwich Artists™, but the wider communities they serve.
"Locally, over today and tomorrow, franchise owners will be using up their fresh ingredients to donate Subs to local community groups and emergency workers, wherever possible."