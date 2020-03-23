THE Great Yorkshire Show has been cancelled.

CEO Nigel Pulling said that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the 'sad but sensible' decision had been taken to cancel the show this year.

"As this national crisis escalates day by day, we feel we cannot safely run the show in 2020," he said.

"We are extremely sorry to have to announce this news and appreciate that this will disappoint everyone who loves the show as much as we do.

"We will continue to passionately support our farmers in whatever way we can, as they work hard producing our food.

"We would like to thank everyone for supporting the Great Yorkshire Show and our goal is to return bigger and better next year.

"We hope you and your families stay safe and well through these difficult times."

The show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the English calendar, with more than 130,000 visitors and over 8,500 animals converging on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate over a three day period.

This year's 162nd Great Yorkshire Show had been scheduled to be held from July 14 to 16.