A PARAMEDIC took to social media to rant about people ignoring the Government's social distancing advice and travelling to the Yorkshire coast and North York Moors for a day out at the weekend.

In an impassioned video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Jon Richards, said he was "raging" after seeing the A64 packed with "idiots" and "halfwits" driving to and from the coast and the moors.

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times on Twitter.

Jon, who lives near Pickering and is a clinical development manager at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: "It’s been a lovely day in North Yorkshire. The sun’s been shining, the birds have been singing – and the A64 has been packed with idiots driving to and from the coast and the moors.

"I'm absolutely raging at how inconsiderate and stupid these halfwits are. Do you not understand that social distancing means actually keeping your distance?"

He added: "Go and do it in your own house, in your own town, you don't need to travel to the other side of the county to socially distance.

"Just because it's a nice day, it doesn't mean that this virus is not still spreading.

"I cannot believe the absolute idiocy of these people. As I'm sat here now there's cars flying past me, going back home after a lovely day on the moors.

"This has just got to stop people. You don't understand how serious this is going to get. I'm absolutely beside myself."

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary has said people who are ignoring social distancing advice to stay two metres apart are "very selfish", as he indicated further measures could be brought in to tackle Covid-19.

In a sign that the UK could be moving towards greater lockdown, Matt Hancock said the Government was willing to take "more action" if needed to stop coronavirus from spreading.

It comes after photos emerged over the weekend showing crowds of people visiting open spaces across many parts of the UK.

The Government has said it is safe to exercise as long as people keep at least two metres away from other people.

But Labour urged ministers to act now by moving to "enforced social distancing".