THE first day of the school closures presented a ‘challenging’ situation for education, across York, North and East Yorkshire.

Parents have been warned they could be in for “difficult conversations” if they take their children to school when they have an alternative means of ensuring they are looked after.

The Department for Education has urged parents to keep their children at home unless their work is deemed “critical” to the country’s response to Covid-19 and they have no other childcare option.

It said that, if required, schools can ask for “simple evidence that the parent in question is a critical worker, such as their work ID badge or pay slip”.

The Government said children of so-called key workers - including medics, police and food distribution staff - are able to attend school so they can be looked after while their parents help in the fight against the virus.

Guidance, issued on Friday, listed the relevant occupations and said children with “at least one parent or carer” who is considered critical “can attend school if required”.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said sending a child to school is an emergency measure which should be seen “as a last resort”.

He said: “The situation will be challenging today, and it will take some time to establish a more settled pattern.”

He said parents need to be prepared that schools will have to prioritise and not every child will get a place.

At York-based Ebor Academy Trust, whose chief executive is Gail Brown and which runs 24 schools across York, North and East Yorkshire, some schools are small and therefore more vulnerable should staff not be able to work.

For that reason they’ve put in special measures at three school:

Riston CE Academy will use a minibus to send their children to Sigglesthorne CE every day, including through the Easter holidays. For continuity and comfort for the pupils, there will be a Riston presence in Sigglesthorne.

Easington CE will use their minibus to send their children to Patrington CE every day, including through the Easter holidays. For continuity and comfort for the pupils, there will be an Easington presence in Patrington.

Camblesforth will use their minibus to send their children to Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy every day, including through the Easter holidays. Again, for continuity and comfort for the pupils, there will be a Camblesforth presence at Staynor Hall. Camblesforth staff will also be helping at Tadcaster Primary Academy.

At South Bank Multi Academy Trust in York, chairman of trustees, Edwin Thomas, said: “Our schools will remain open to the children of key workers and those that are vulnerable in line with local arrangements and if at all practicable.

“Many parents working in key worker sectors may be able to ensure their child is kept at home and every child who can be safely cared for at home should be.”