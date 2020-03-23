NORTH Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to find a York robber who is wanted on recall to prison for allegedly breaching the terms of her licence.
Storm Amber Elliott, 21, was partway through a five-year sentence after she and her then boyfriend mugged a stranger in the street, leaving him with a brain injury and broken skull.
They waited outside OneStop on Walmgate, before following two shoppers and attacking them.
During her trial, she had to be told to behave in the dock by Judge Andrew Stubbs QC. She has previous convictions for robbery and attempted robbery and was a heroin addict before going into prison.
Elliott has connections to York, Castleford and Leeds, the force said.
She has shoulder length, dark brown hair and is around 5 ft 6″ in height.
If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number: 12200045595
