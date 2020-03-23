WORK to repave one of York's most historic streets have been completed after months of labour.

The work to totally repave Stonegate in the heart of the city at a cost of £500,000 has been going on since the start of January and was completed on Friday.

It was the first time in a generation that City of York Council has repaved the entire length of the famous street, with natural Yorkstone paving and concrete foundations.

More than 20 retailers and businesses fed back at a session in November to say they would prefer the council to carry out this scheme in the quieter months of January to March.

This feedback was taken on board and works have now stopped, as they were scheduled to, before the Easter holidays start, despite a break when workers were forced to down tools as they were redeployed to help defend the city from flooding last month.

Before the work started, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at the council, said: “Stonegate is steeped in history and was one of the first paved-roads in York, which was a direct route to transport the Minster stone whist it was being built.

"It’s one of the most loved streets in our city centre so this investment will ensure the street keeps its special character.”

Andrew Morrison, chief executive officer at York Civic Trust, added: "We thoroughly support the council’s initiative in using materials that are so much part of the modern character and ambience of our historic city, which contributes to its 'Yorkness'."

Stonegate wasn’t always a paved-road. Photographs sourced from the Explore York Archives show Stonegate’s surface was made up of sets/cobbles in the 1890s and in the 1940s was a tarmac surface.

The last major work to be carried out on the street was in 2016 when a stretch in the centre of the road was repaved.