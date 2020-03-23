A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a crash near Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 8pm on Sunday on the A1041 High Street in Carlton, as it leaves the village.

It involved a Yamaha motorcycle which was travelling from Carlton towards Snaith, the force added.

It said that the 27-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst police examined the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the motorcycle prior to the collision.

If you have any information which may assist the investigation, email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200048649.