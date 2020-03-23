BROWNS department stores, including the one in York city centre, are temporarily closing in response to Government advice on coronavirus.
The company took to Twitter yesterday evening to announce that its stores are closing for the time being from 4pm today (Monday).
It said: "This is in response to Government advice to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
"To all our customers and staff we hope you all stay safe and healthy.
"We wish you families well in these difficult times."
Browns has a store in York's Davygate, and others in Beverley, Helmsley and Gainsborough.