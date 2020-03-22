THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again today, Sunday.

Public Health England figures say there are:

10 cases in York

20 cases in North Yorkshire

15 cases in East Riding of Yorkshire

Cases are categorised by council area.

The total number of people in the UK with a confirmed diagnosis now stands at 5,683.

There have been a total of 281 deaths as a result of Coronavirus in the UK.

Daily updates can be viewed here.