PUPILS from a primary school in York have offered their support to those in self isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Year six pupils from Westfield Primary School have put together a letter accompanied by pieces of their work to be sent to those in self isolation.
They have done this particularly for the elderly members of the community, as it has been suggested that they are vulnerable to the virus.
John Hattam, of Westfield Primary, said that they "might appreciate something to make them smile," during this difficult time.
One of the year six pupils, Olivia, wrote this in her letter: "'I am a pupil at Westfield Primary Community School in Acomb and I wanted to write to you because I understand that you may feel isolated and alone at the moment because of coronavirus.
"I know that you are going into self-isolation for your health and safety, so me and my class have done something to make you feel happy.
"To cheer you up, I have put together two pieces of work. I hope you enjoy it!"