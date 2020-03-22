A YORK MP has called the Government to take further action and put the country into lock down to battle the spread of "lethal," Coronavirus.
Rachael Maskell has called for the Government to take "far further," action to battle the virus.
The MP said on Twitter: "Please isolate yourself and ensure that if you absolutely have to go out, that you keep at least 2 metres apart.
"This Coronavirus is lethal, and anyone could get it, anyone could pass it on.
"We need Government and the Council to go far further with a lockdown to keep us all safe."
Maskell was in self isolation earlier this month after meeting Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, who tested positive for the virus.
As of 9am yesterday, 233 people in the UK have died after testing positive for Coronavirus.
