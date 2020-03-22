THE Archbishop of York has told people to "stop being selfish," and consider social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Dr John Sentamu, featured on the BBC Breakfast show this morning.
He was discussing social distancing, and how everyone should follow the guidance given by the Government.
Sentamu said: "This is for the well-being of all of us. Stop being selfish."
The Archbishop will be streaming services live from Bishopthorpe Palace for the foreseeable future.
All churches will be lighting candles in their windows today at 7pm.
