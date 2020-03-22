POLICE are pleading with parents across York to take responsibility and make sure their children are using social distancing measures.
In a tweet, North Yorkshire Police said it received reports of a group of 40 children acting irresponsibility in York, and not enforcing social distancing measures.
The force added that parents need to take responsibility and tell their children how the measures - which includes staying at home as much as possible - could help save other people's lives.
It said: "Parents. We are asking you to be responsible for your children. As a matter of urgency have a conversation with them about UK government guidance on social distancing and the reasons they need to do it.
"We are asking parents to act responsibly and enforce government guidelines."
For information on what to do, visit https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus
