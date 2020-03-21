THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again today, Saturday.
Public Health England figures say there are:
8 cases in York
16 cases in North Yorkshire
15 cases in East Riding of Yorkshire
Cases are categorised by council area.
The total number of people in the UK with a confirmed diagnosis now stands at 5,018.
There have been a total of 233 deaths as a result of Coronavirus in the UK, 220 of these have been in England.
Daily updates can be viewed here.
