A NUMBER of independent cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants in York remain open, but in a new format.

After the Government announcement yesterday, these establishments are officially closed for sit down service and communal gathering, but many of them have decided to take a new approach.

Many have chosen to offer takeaway services as an alternative. Although, some have chosen to offer delivery services as well.

Others are choosing to convert into shops, where items can be sold to you directly.

Some of the establishments have even decided to make affordable home meals, which they will deliver to the homes of older and more vulnerable residents in the city.

A lot of these places still have stock that would otherwise be wasted if they fully closed.

Some of the places that remain open under new format include:

Ambiente in Fossgate

Partisan in Micklegate

The Pig and Pastry in Bishopthorpe Road

Brew York in Walmgate

The Crooked Tap in Acomb

Shambles Kitchen

Red Tower York in Foss Islands Road

Wheldrakes in Goodramgate

The full list of food and drink establishments that are offering new services can be found at: https://bit.ly/2J1TANX

The YorkDeliverance website also provides information on the places that will continue to operate. This can be found at: https://bit.ly/3dtN5S2