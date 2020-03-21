DURING today's Downing Street briefing on Coronavirus, a medical expert urged members of the public to stop stockpiling on items from stores.

The briefing today involved Environment Secretary, George Eustice, NHS England national medical director, Stephen Powis and Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium.

Eustice explained that there was no shortage of food in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, with manufacturers having increased production by 50 per cent.

It was revealed that an extra £1 billion worth of food had been purchased in the last three weeks.

Eustice encouraged members of the public to think of others, especially NHS workers, while shopping.

He said: "We all have a role to play. Be responsible when shopping."

Stephen Powis said the country should be "ashamed," that key medical staff were left unable to buy food at the end of their shifts.

Powis referred to a video circulating on social media of a critical care nurse in tears after she was unable to find anything to buy to eat at the end of her shift.

He said: "Frankly we should all be ashamed that that has to happen. It is unacceptable.

"It is critical that by not stockpiling, by not selfishly shopping, that our health workers are able to get access to what they need too.

"Buying more than you need means others may be left without. We all have a role to play in ensuring we all come through this together."

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said there was “plenty of food” in the supply chain.

Dickinson said: "The issue is around people and lorries, so getting that food right into the front line onto our shelves, which is why we’ve seen some shortages."