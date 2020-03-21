A CAMPAIGN has been launched for people to take part in show their gratitude to NHS employees working tirelessly during the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Clap For Our Carers, or #clapforourcarers, campaign will see people across the country applaud the NHS workers from their homes.
This is to show appreciation for doctors, nurses, GPs and every other NHS worker.
This will take place on March 26 at 8pm.
People joining in should applaud from their front doors, gardens, balconys and windows, keeping a safe distance from other people.
This has already been done in countries such as Spain, France and the Netherlands.
They are encouraging people to live stream their participation on March 26 on social media.