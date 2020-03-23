We are living in turbulent times and things, we are told, will only get worse before we see some relief.

If the coronavirus is not enough, we have to put up with a new virus, that of selfishness and greed. It is spreading fast: the signs can be clearly seen in any supermarket and, of course, in the pictures in your own newspaper. The only time shelves could have been as empty as they are today would have been during the Second World War, although the reasons then were different.