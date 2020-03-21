A YORK florist has started an initiative to allow for free flower delivery to elderly people in isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Claire Irvine, who runs Border Blooms in Fangfoss, has come up with the 'Random Act of Kindness' group.

Claire has created a group on Facebook, in which members of the community can nominate those currently in self-isolation.

Once submitted, twice a week Claire will randomly select one of the posts. Once selected, the florist will then send a free bouquet of flowers to those in isolation.

Claire, who also lives in Fangfoss, said: "I am really happy to give back to the community. So, I thought what can I do to give back?

"As a florist, I understand the joy that flowers can bring to people."

Claire's mother is self isolating, which was one of her inspirations for starting the initiative.

Claire went on to say: "My mum is missing the things that keep her going - like her friends and church."

The florist plans to keep the group running as long as the Government are recommending self isolation.

"It provides a nice alternative from human greed in the supermarkets and highlights some of the random acts of kindness that are happening in our communities under the current difficult circumstances," Claire added.