THE Archbishop of York will be live streaming a short prayer time tomorrow, on the first Sunday without public worship.
Dr John Sentamu will be live streaming the prayer on his Facebook page at 10am, 12pm, 4pm and 6pm tomorrow.
The time of prayer will include the Lord’s Prayer and two Taizé Chants and will be around 10 minutes long.
The Church of England is preparing to take the church into people’s homes – through TV screens, laptops, computers and mobile phones.
Hundreds of churches and cathedrals across the country are to live stream services without congregations, marking Mothering Sunday and a National Day of Prayer and Action tomorrow, which is being observed by all major Christian denominations.