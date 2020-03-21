A FIVE-STAR hotel in York had decided to close some facilities in line with Government advice announced yesterday.
After it was revealed yesterday thatall pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants in the UK must close, The Grand Hotel will be closing some facilities.
The 1906 Bar, The Rise Restaurant and Terrace Bar The Cookery School and The Spa at the hotel will all remain closed until further notice.
The team from The Grand will be in contact with anyone who has any bookings in place to reschedule or cancel them.
In a statement on Twitter, the hotel team said: "The health ans safety of our guests is our main priority.
"It saddens us to close our outlets, but we fully support the governments initiatives in keeping us all safe.
"We thank you for your support and understanding."