POLICE have issued a warning to the public of fraudsters using the Coronavirus outbreak to scam people.
North Yorkshire Police have had a number of reports of fraud related to Coronavirus over the last few weeks.
Some of the incidents involve fraudsters pretending to be:
- HMRC tax refund
- Center for Disease Control or World Health Organisation
- Virologist advice, online sales of face masks and hand sanitiser
- Insurance or medical plans claiming to have a Coronavirus cure
- Microsoft/BT notifications of a computer virus
- Unsolicited visitors offering free Coronavirus testing
- Visitors offering help with groceries and errands.
North Yorkshire Police have issued some general tips to help keep safe from scams:
- Do not click on links or open attachments in emails and text messages.
- Take time to check emails or messages are from a legitimate source. Please be aware that fraudsters go to great lengths to make their communications with you look genuine.
- Delete any suspicious emails or text messages immediately.
- Don’t let anyone into your home without verifying their identity and checking they have legitimate documentation or an official ID card.
- Never give out personal or financial information over the phone.
- Only purchase goods online from trusted and legitimate retailers and if you have one, then use a credit card as this will offer greater insurance.
As Covid-19 continues to spread, fraudsters are likely to continue using the anxiety it generates to trick people out of their personal data and hard-earned money.
Remember that if you are a victim of a scam call, email, text or visit then please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101.