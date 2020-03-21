POLICE have issued a warning to the public of fraudsters using the Coronavirus outbreak to scam people.

North Yorkshire Police have had a number of reports of fraud related to Coronavirus over the last few weeks.

Some of the incidents involve fraudsters pretending to be:

  • HMRC tax refund
  • Center for Disease Control or World Health Organisation
  • Virologist advice, online sales of face masks and hand sanitiser
  • Insurance or medical plans claiming to have a Coronavirus cure
  • Microsoft/BT notifications of a computer virus
  • Unsolicited visitors offering free Coronavirus testing
  • Visitors offering help with groceries and errands.

North Yorkshire Police have issued some general tips to help keep safe from scams:

  • Do not click on links or open attachments in emails and text messages.
  • Take time to check emails or messages are from a legitimate source. Please be aware that fraudsters go to great lengths to make their communications with you look genuine.
  • Delete any suspicious emails or text messages immediately.
  • Don’t let anyone into your home without verifying their identity and checking they have legitimate documentation or an official ID card.
  • Never give out personal or financial information over the phone.
  • Only purchase goods online from trusted and legitimate retailers and if you have one, then use a credit card as this will offer greater insurance.

As Covid-19 continues to spread, fraudsters are likely to continue using the anxiety it generates to trick people out of their personal data and hard-earned money.

Remember that if you are a victim of a scam call, email, text or visit then please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101.