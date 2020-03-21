A SUPERMARKET chain with two large stores in York is extending its opening hours and reserving the first hour on three days for the elderly, vulnerable and NHS staff.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all Sainsbury's supermarkets will dedicate 8am - 9am to serving elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers, as well as NHS and Social Care workers. They will just need to show their pass or ID when they visit.
With large stores at Monk's Cross and Fossbank,the chain's chief executive, Mike Coupe, said: "We will be working to keep our shelves well stocked and would encourage customers to arrive throughout the hour to prevent queues forming and to help everyone keep a safe distance.
"We are working with our suppliers to get even more stock of essential items and we are adding warehouse capacity on a daily basis. From Monday 23rd March, we are consolidating our opening hours and all our supermarkets will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday-Saturday."
Tony Cleaver took this photo of shoppers last Thursday, when Sainsbury’s set aside an hour for elderly and vulnerable shoppers in York supermarkets.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment