ALL inquests in York and North Yorkshire have been postponed with immediate effect.
All employment tribunal hearings across the country will also not take place for the foreseeable future.
Both announcements are part of a series of changes to the legal system during the coronavirus epidemic.
A statement on the inquests sections of the North Yorkshire County Council website says: “Due to the COVID-19 situation, the senior coroner for North Yorkshire & York has taken the decision to postpone all listed inquests from Monday 23 March until further notice.
“Please keep accessing the website for details of openings and relisted inquests.”
Coroners investigate deaths in road traffic accidents, violent or unnatural deaths, whether the cause of death is unknown, or the deceased died in prison, police custody or in state detention.