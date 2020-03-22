A BUILDING society has joined supermarkets in setting aside special times for those vulnerable to coronavirus.
Leeds Building Society, which has a branch in Acomb, is creating two “quiet periods” on weekdays when its staff will concentrate on the needs of older and vulnerable customers.
The quiet periods will be between 10.30am and 11.30am and 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
Jaedon Green, the society’s chief customer officer, said: “We’ve been following the advice of Public Heath England and taking precautionary steps to protect the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and members since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
“While closely monitoring all developments in what is a rapidly-changing situation, our priority is to keep our business running as usual for the benefit of our members, including vulnerable customer groups.
“This includes keeping our branches open as far as we are able and we’re regularly updating our website – at www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk – with changes to our operations or working practices. We’re also proactively contacting customers we know are vulnerable.”