FUNERAL services at York Crematorium will be limited to five mourners - in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A recording service means funerals can be videoed and made available to loved ones within 72 hours.

Ian Floyd, interim chief executive at City of York Council, told senior councillors at an executive meeting on Thursday: “Unfortunately one example of where this impacts is the crematorium, where we are having to limit the number of people attending funerals to five people.

“There will be a recording service available and recordings can be made available to loved ones within 72 hours.

“We’re also supporting cremations with no service at a reduced fee.”

Funeral director Martin Rowley, of Rowley and Sons, said families of up to 10 can spend time saying goodbye to loved ones at their chapel of rest.

He added: “As funeral directors in the city we wholeheartedly support these measures.

“We understand that this may cause distress to families, and will be available to help and advise where necessary.”