THE Press is backing businesses across York and North Yorkshire as they face this challenging and unprecedented time.

Newsquest, the publisher of The Press and its sister paper the Gazette & Herald, wants to show its support to the communities we serve by launching a new campaign – Supporting Local Businesses.

As part of this campaign we are offering free adverts in our titles to all independent and family-owned businesses across all sectors, including retail, hospitality and leisure.

We hope this will help spread the word about their services to as many customers as possible, and encourage our loyal readership to show their support where possible.

Newsquest York and LOCALiQ are best placed to lead on this campaign which will feature in our print and online products as we reach a huge percentage of the local population.

The campaign has already won the support of the Shepherd Group, Portakabin and Barnitts who have joined The Press as commercial partners.

The Press editor Nigel Burton said: “The coronavirius pandemic is the biggest threat the UK has faced since the Second World War.

“On Friday we pledged our commitment to support our readers through this crisis; today we do the same for the small and medium-sized businesses that are the lifeblood of our city and the wider district.

“We know businesses are facing a difficult time. The Press is at the heart of our community and is prepared to help in any way it can.

“That’s why we will be extending our business coverage to showcase the extraordinary efforts by local traders going the extra mile to help and support their customers.

“If you are a small trader or a medium-sized business get in touch and tell us what you are doing to weather the storm.”

Jane Hanson, director of advertising at Newsquest York, said: “To help support businesses during these uncertain times, this campaign will provide a marketing message to our local audience completely free of charge.

“Any business which wants to be featured in our campaign should get in touch. We have had the support of many of these businesses for several years by advertising their products and services within our titles and at this time it is only right that we show our support.

“If any other businesses would like to come onboard as a partner I urge them to reach out to me directly.”

Derek Carter, CEO of Portakabin, said: “The Shepherd Building Group has been part of this local community since 1890 – we know our local businesses, they’re where our employees buy goods and services and where their families and friends work. Today, Portakabin is part of the bustling York economy and in challenging times such as these, it’s important we use our position to support those most in need.”

Family-run Barnitts which was established in 1896 is another commercial partner for The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign in a bid to boost independent operators in York and North Yorkshire.

Managing director Paul Thompson said: "We service other smaller businesses; we have got the sources and contacts for products, and are shopping around.

"We are supporting the campaign really because a lot of local businesses in York and around here are our customers as well. Many shops in York come and buy from us on a regular basis. If they are not around, it will hit us too. We are all in this together. I am hoping from this that people will realise how important the high street is. When things are tough the high street is a necessary part of the community."

Many of Barnitts' customers are from the older generation, added Paul.

"We do deliver on a regular basis because they can't lift, or don't have transport. We want to carry on supporting those customers and those who may have to self-isolate and can't get out, but who want to enjoy their garden and do jobs to keep themselves busy.

"My family bought Barnitts in 1913. We have survived two world wars. We will do our utmost to service the people of York as long as we can."

To discuss becoming a commercial partner, email Advertising Director, Jane Hanson at jane.hanson@localiq.co.uk

To take advantage of the free advertisement offer contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk