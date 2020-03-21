YORK Minster shared this powerful message of hope with the city - days after announcing that the Minster has temporarily closed to the public.
A video of the sign was shared on the Minster's Twitter account, with the message: "This sign has been in the Minster since the weekend.
"We remind people not to lose it during these different and testing times."
The Chapter of York, the governing body of York Minster, decided to close the site to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
A spokesperson said the Minster community will be maintaining a pattern of daily prayer, praying for the needs of the nation and the world.
The Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost, Dean of York said: “We find ourselves in unprecedented times. But the same disciplines of prayer and mutual care that have been life giving in the past will now serve us well in the future.
"I’m well aware that in the communities of York and across the north, there are plans developing for mutual aid and for taking care of our neighbours, particularly the most vulnerable and needy."