VOLUNTEERS, hardworking residents and inspiring young people will all be recognised at the 2020 York Community Pride Awards.

The nominations are now open for the annual awards, which honour the city’s unsung heroes.

The awards are run in partnership with City of York Council and the main sponsor is York-based health insurance company, Benenden Health.

The awards feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

The search is now on to find those people who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

From today (March 23), residents can nominate people they believe deserve recognition for their remarkable achievements.

Last year’s winners include Olivia Cupaiolo, who claimed the Spirit of Youth Award after spending the summer promoting the importance of organ donations.

While the Person of the Year award was won by Sean Coxhead, who sadly passed away in September. Sean was recognised for his excellent charity work, raising over £20,000 for Macmillan by taking part in marathons after his terminal cancer diagnosis.

This year’s awards will again include those categories as well as prizes for Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Public Sector Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse later in the year, when the winners will be revealed.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return.