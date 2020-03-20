POLICE are warning residents to be vigilant after reports of opportunistic fraudsters creating scams to cash-in on coronavirus anxiety.

From phishing emails claiming to offer coronavirus cures to online sales of hand sanitiser and face masks that don’t actually exist, officers say they are seeing a range of tactics employed to try and scam individuals.

North Yorkshire Police is working with local partners to ensure residents are kept up to date with details of the latest scams - and how they can protect themselves from becoming a victim.

It has created a webpage which will be updated with all the latest information on the scams.

PCSO Nathan Stuart said: “In these uncertain times, we are doing all we can to safeguard and support our local communities from the threat of unscrupulous, opportunistic fraudsters. Fraudsters are highly-skilled and in a period of increased anxiety and confusion, they are doing all they can to catch people off-guard.

“They may try and force you to make a quick decision on a phone call, or capitalise on your worries about coronavirus by offering medical insurance which promises a cure, we’ve even heard of fraudsters offering coronavirus testing – for a price of course."

“Being a good neighbour is important, and communities are rallying around to support each other. However, we have had reports that some unscrupulous individuals are exploiting the situation. Volunteers working with the health, emergency services and local authorities will be in possession of the necessary DBS arrangements and should all have documentation proving their status.

“Our advice is continue to take five minutes to think carefully about any decisions you make. If something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Stay alert and stay in control.

“Please remember that if you are a victim of a scam call, email, text or visit then please report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101. We are here to support and advise you and every scam report that we receive helps us to build up a profile of the tactics in use so we can safeguard others from falling victim.”

For advice and a list of coronavirus-related scams visit: www.northyorkshire.police.uk/scams