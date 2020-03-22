FRUIT trees have been planted at a community garden in a York suburb which aims to act as a bit of a refuge for residents in these uncertain times.

The Lanes Community Garden is a bid by a group in Clifton to transform a triangle of derelict land at the end of Pembroke Street in to a green oasis for people who live in the surrounding terraced streets, where outside space is at a premium.

A committee of seven people, including ward councillor Danny Myers, and headed by local artist Hatti McKenzie, have joined forces to help fundraise and make their idea become a reality.

Yesterday volunteers got some fresh air and planted a variety of fruit trees in planters including two varieties of apples, a Victorian plum, two crab apples, red and black currant bushes and a gooseberry.

Hatti said: “The idea is to bring a bit of spring joy in to people’s lives.

“It’s somewhere for locals to go for a sit and watch the plants grow or to pull a few weeds.

“We have to thank Rogers garden centre and Brunswick Nursery and the York disabled Cooperative who made us an amazing bench in memory of Brian who was one of the friends of the garden and sadly died last year.”

Other plants include a range of herbs, some heathers and snowdrops and Rowan trees.

The idea behind the project was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the committee who received a boost from TalkTalk UFO.

And last month York City football players volunteered their time, together with TalkTalk UFO, to plant flowerbeds and put up signs. Over the next few months.

Dominic Berry, Bloom! Festival Producer, Make It York, said: “It’s great to see the brilliant work that has been done to transform this space into a community garden for residents to enjoy.

“This is exactly the kind of project we’d love to see more of. With the support and efforts of wonderful volunteers and organisations like TalkTalk and York City Football Club coming together to create something truly special in the local community.”

Chris Pegg, Commercial Manager for York City Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to support the inclusive, colourful and city-wide Bloom! festival and have thoroughly enjoyed visiting The Lanes Community Garden – just down the road from Bootham Crescent.”