A DOUBLE decker bus was destroyed by fire in North Yorkshire.

Fire crews were called to the incident on the A61 in Spacey Houses, near Harrogate, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, confirmed there were no injuries.

He said the A61 was closed while recovery took place.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used four breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet, one small jet, foam and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

“The cause is believed to have been a fault in the rear engine area,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in York, firefighters dealt with two fires involving small recycling bins off Bramham Road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The first incident was reported at 1.40am, and the second at 3.35am.

The fire service believes both were started deliberately.