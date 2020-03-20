A FOOD wholesaler based near York, which serves the catering industry, has begun delivering goods to residents in York and the surrounding area following the coronavirus outbreak.
Based in Dunnington, Miller Food Service has opened its telephone lines to the general public to support local supermarkets and stores that are struggling to cope with high demand, and to help prevent families and vulnerable people going without essential food, drinks and non food items.
The company began making home deliveries on Wednesday.
It is accepting minimum orders of £40 and will only take card payments.
Customers can order chilled, ambient, dry and frozen food, which will be delivered on the same van. It also has vegetables, beans, tomatoes, pasta, eggs, ham, cheese, biscuits, juice, cleaning products, toilet rolls and many more essential items in stock.
Its Telesales Team can be called on 01904 655368 and will be available up to 9pm daily, except Saturdays.
In addition, it is open this Sunday from 10am to 3pm for cash and carry. A spokesperson said: “Look on our website www.millerfoodservice.co.uk, look at the products we stock, make a list of what you need/want, and visit us this Sunday to place and collect your orders.”