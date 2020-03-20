TEENAGERS and children need to observe the same rules for social distancing as adults, according to the leader of a York schools chain.

At Fulford School the chief executive of South York Academy Trust, Lorna Savage, has sent out a letter to parents reminding them that children need to be just as careful as adults when it comes to the Coronavirus.

She also said schools will now be an 'emergency service' for the children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters from Monday onwards.

Mrs Savage, who heads up the York-based schools chain, said:

"In this unprecedented time of school closures, we all need to continue to do what we can to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"The key advice remains that the best way to do this is via self-isolation, household isolation and social distancing.

"Given this, even where children are in the families of key workers, if children can stay safely at home, they should, to limit the chance of the virus spreading.

"It is crucial that schools only cater for those pupils who in the words of the government ‘ really need to attend’ and cannot be safely cared for at home.

"Our schools will very much be acting as an emergency service themselves at this time and it is important to note that they will not be operating normal lessons or following the national curriculum."



All parents should note the key points identified by the government:



1. If it is at all possible for children to be at home, then they should be.

2. If a child needs specialist support, is vulnerable or has a parent who is a critical worker, then educational provision will be available for them.

3. Parents should not rely for childcare upon those who are advised to be in the stringent social distancing category such as grandparents, friends, or family members with underlying conditions.

4. Parents should also do everything they can to ensure children are not mixing socially in a way which can continue to spread the virus. They should observe the same social distancing principles as adults.



Mrs Savage went on to say that the Government has not made life easy for schools.

She said: "The delayed publication of the government’s definition of the key worker group means our schools do not yet fully know how many pupils they will have to arrange amended provision for in time for next Monday and who these pupils will be.

"The only certainty we have so far is our knowledge of our EHCP pupils and those with social worker involvement.

"Given the continued uncertainty around the cohort we need to provide for, we are only able to give details of the provision that we will offer these pupils next week and a potential direction of travel for the provision thereafter.



"In light of the above we would ask for your help in the following: Please check the key worker list. If your employment status is not included in this list and your child does not have an EHCP or social worker involvement then do not send them into school on Monday or during this school closure period. If you do meet the key worker criteria, and cannot safely look after your child at home, then please inform the school of this as soon as possible, confirming details of your eligibility, and then send your child/children into school as normal on Monday morning.

"Given the uncertainty around our key worker cohort at present, each school in the Trust will continue to run provision for its own pupils on its own site next week and possibly during the week after this.

"When we do have pupil names and the numbers of pupils who will continue to attend our Trust schools, early next week, we will then look to see if we can consolidate our provision and possibly move this on to the Fulford site.

"If this move does occur, it would either be for the week before or the week after the Easter holidays. We will keep those families involved fully updated on these arrangements as soon as we are able to determine these. Please note that transport would be provided for pupils not normally attending Fulford School should this be required.

"Pupils in receipt of free school meals eligible to attend school during the closure period and attending as normal, will continue to receive school meals on site.

"Arrangements to support pupils eligible for free school meals who are no longer able to attend school will be communicated by the Headteachers of the individual schools to the families involved. Please be assured of our desire to provide support for families facing hardship at this time .I know this is a financially worrying time for many people. Individual Headteachers will also provide details of any provision available over the Easter holidays for those pupils continuing to attend school during the closure period."